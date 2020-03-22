Shannon, David Patrick

Late on March 3rd, we had to say goodbye to a really good man who approached life with grace, humor and a lot of stubbornness. David Shannon passed peacefully and surrounded by family. Just on March 2nd, he was laughing, beating multiple people at scrabble, working on his daughter's wedding speech, and scheming for an escape without the nurses' permission. He fought really hard every day since his first diagnosis in August to beat this cancer and we are so proud of him.

He was a very generous man who gave willingly of himself. He had a positive impact on everyone we know who associated with him. He was a credit to humanity and will be missed by everyone who knew him

Dave is survived by his loving wife Jo Ann, his children Sarah, Jessica, Matt and Devin and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Pauline Shannon, brothers Dan, Kevin, Keith and his sister Diane Cloud.

Services: Dave requested that a memorial service be held in a year with rocking music that includes really good guitar riffs. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to Charitable organization.