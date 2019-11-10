David Paul Grieshaber

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Paul Grieshaber.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Grieshaber, David Paul

Grieshaber, David Paul (June 8, 1961) died at home on Nov. 5, 2019.

David was the beloved son of Dr. Aloysius V. Grieshaber and the late Virginia Heher Grieshaber. Dear brother of Mark (Sue), Mary Rupp (Brent), Matthew & Kathryn Sienna. Loving uncle of Ely Kale, Rebecca & Sarah.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Justin The Martyr in Sunset Hills on Sat., Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30.

Thank you to Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care. Donations in David's name are appreciated & can be made to The Humane Society of Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.