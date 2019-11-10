Grieshaber, David Paul

Grieshaber, David Paul (June 8, 1961) died at home on Nov. 5, 2019.

David was the beloved son of Dr. Aloysius V. Grieshaber and the late Virginia Heher Grieshaber. Dear brother of Mark (Sue), Mary Rupp (Brent), Matthew & Kathryn Sienna. Loving uncle of Ely Kale, Rebecca & Sarah.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Justin The Martyr in Sunset Hills on Sat., Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30.

Thank you to Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care. Donations in David's name are appreciated & can be made to The Humane Society of Missouri.