Wirz, David Paul

David passed away on September 21 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his mother Dorothea Wirz and sisters Mary Lou Byrum (Tim) and Sandra Wirz. Beloved uncle to Joshua Byrum and Joseph Byrum, great-uncle to Lucas Wilke-Byrum and Finn Byrum. He will be missed by cousins and many, many friends.

Services: 10 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church; 5252 S. Lindbergh 63128