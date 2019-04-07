St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Doebber, David R. 11-13-1946 to 3-29-2019. Adored husband of Donna Doebber (nee Kuhn) for 50 years; beloved father of Chris (Jill) Doebber and Amy (Dan) Deutsch; loving grandfather to Jessica, Adam and Juniper; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. David retired from Boeing after 30 years as Principle Crew and Systems Engineer. He enjoyed racing his mustang and taking casual drives through the country. In his spare time, David was a woodworker and handyman. Services: Private gathering to be held at a later date. In memory of Dave, please make contributions to deGreeff Hospice House. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
