Guest Book
  • "We'll always remember your humor, Dave and your infectious..."
    - Erv & Sharon Bleitner
  • "The best grandpa ever! He will be deeply missed."
    - Caroline Boyle
  • "A Wonderful kind NEIGHBOR for ten years !"
    - Ken Kastner Sr.
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
Kirkwood, IL
Obituary
Butler, David Reagen

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 9, 2020.

Beloved husband of Carol R. Butler (nee Pudlowski), loving father of James Butler, Margaret "Peg" Boyle, the late Thomas Butler, Elizabeth (Randall) Bleitner, and Matthew (Christina) Butler.

Dear grandfather of James, Caroline, Madeleine, Mary Katherine, Colleen, John, Catherine and Emily. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, Kirkwood, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caritas Connections. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
