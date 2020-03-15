Butler, David Reagen
baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 9, 2020.
Beloved husband of Carol R. Butler (nee Pudlowski), loving father of James Butler, Margaret "Peg" Boyle, the late Thomas Butler, Elizabeth (Randall) Bleitner, and Matthew (Christina) Butler.
Dear grandfather of James, Caroline, Madeleine, Mary Katherine, Colleen, John, Catherine and Emily. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Mass at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, Kirkwood, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caritas Connections. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.