Diaz, David Thomas David Thomas Diaz, originally of St. Louis, Missouri, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. David served honorably in Vietnam as an Armor Intelligence Specialist. His first love was the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club. David was also a member of 40-8 Club, VFW Post 3500, 1102 and 37. David and his wife, Missy, loved to travel by motorcycle around the country. Services: Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 3 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 29, 2019