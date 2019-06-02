Cole, David V. was born May 5, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, the University of Missouri, and Harvard University. He was devoted to education, both as a teacher and administrator, serving as a principal, central office administrator, and superintendent. He was most proud of his loving family and was well known for his intelligence, kindness, and integrity. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, NJ at 11:00 a.m. on June 17, 2019. Any desired memorial should be a gift to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019