Dale, David W. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 64. Loving husband of Linda M. Dale; beloved son of the late Gerald William and Rita Jane Dale; devoted father of Laura (Matt) Adams and Tim (Lauren Kelly) Dale; cherished grandfather of Sophia and Drew Adams; dear brother of Gerald Ron (Loretta) Dale. David is preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Mae Hinkle. David worked at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for many years as an Account Executive before retiring in 2005. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of St. Charles. David enjoyed studying history especially the Civil War era. Family vacations often centered around visiting different Civil War battlefields. David enjoyed baseball and coached his son's youth baseball teams. He also enjoyed playing various board games and computer games in more recent years. Most of all he loved his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren. David was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Baue Funeral and Memorial Center. Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:00 am at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in David's name to Evelyn's House, Immanuel Lutheran Church Music Fund, or . Visit





