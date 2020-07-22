1/
David W. Rau
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Rau, David W.

age 70, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Visitation at Schrader Funeral Home, Ballwin, Thursday, 4-8 p.m. For more info, see Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
Dave is still in my heart and his legacy is a reflection of what an awesome brother he was to me. His wit, sense of humor and compassion has no equal. I can remember on one of our float trips at the start of the float Dave said, " This will be the driest you will be for the entire float" .... This was so true!
When I first started to learn to swim in rivers, he saved me from some swift flowing waters and I was glad he was there for me. Thank you Dave...
May God bless Pat and her family at this time.
Love Alan and Jessica and Brock
Alan Rau
Brother
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
I am a so sorry for your loss. No words can ease the pain or sorrow but know that their are people thinking of you and sending prayers your way.
Renee Rau
July 22, 2020
Dave and Jake Rau<br />golfing at Deer Run on the Current River
Jake Rau
Family
July 21, 2020
at Elephant Rocks
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
all the Brothers
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
Carl, David & Pete
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
At the A-frame
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
Daves Maverick
Jean & Pete Rau
Brother
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
The world would be a better place with more gentle men like Dave. Love and prayers for Pat at this time of great loss. In sympathy, Pete and Jeannie
July 21, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you at this difficult time.
John and Kelly Stein
Family
