Dave is still in my heart and his legacy is a reflection of what an awesome brother he was to me. His wit, sense of humor and compassion has no equal. I can remember on one of our float trips at the start of the float Dave said, " This will be the driest you will be for the entire float" .... This was so true!

When I first started to learn to swim in rivers, he saved me from some swift flowing waters and I was glad he was there for me. Thank you Dave...

May God bless Pat and her family at this time.

Love Alan and Jessica and Brock

Alan Rau

Brother