David Warren Thompson
Thompson, David Warren

David Warren Thompson, age 67, died July 23, 2020, at home in High Springs, FL. Loving husband of Barbara, much loved father of daughters Shannon (Derek) Morgan of Ellisville, MO, Stacey (Christian) Taylor of Jacksonville, FL and son Nathan Thompson of Ellisville, MO, cherished Papa of Atticus and Amelia Morgan and Emory Taylor. Mourned by his siblings Barbara (Rainey, dec.) Powers, Larry (Linda) Thompson and Robert 'Bob' (Shirley) Thompson along with nieces and nephews and other extended family. He will be missed by many friends in both Florida and Missouri. He was preceded in death by their son Robert ?Robbie? Thompson.

Services: There will be an outdoor memorial service Saturday October 3 at 10:30 at Bluebird Park, Bussmann Shelter, 225 Keifer Creek Rd, Ellisville, MO 63021

Please prepare to wear a mask and bring a lawn chair to aid in social distancing. There will be an opportunity to share an amusing story or way in which David impacted your life or you may write your memory for our keepsake book. If you choose to participate, there will be a pot luck to follow.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2020.
