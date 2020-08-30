Dye, David Wayne

David W. Dye, beloved father and grandfather, passed August 26, 2020 after a long illness. He was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, MO, son of Alberta and Olin Dye. He graduated from Central High School in Cape, and while growing up, achieved Eagle Scout He served honorably in the U.S. Army and then attended Washington

University, earning an MS in Clinical Psychology. He became a successful businessman, husband, father and grandfather. He was smart, loving, and an advisor to many. He is at peace now with those he loved who went before him, including his wife, Carol J. Dye, PhD, his parents and two older sisters, Pauline and Bobbi. He leaves behind his younger brother, Peter Dye, as well as his two children, David B. Dye (and his wife M. Catherine Dye) and Molly Dye (and her husband, John Mahoney, Jr.) Additionally, he leaves behind his grandchildren Dustin Dye, Caroline Dye, and Reis Dye, as well as many friends and extended family. He will be forever in our hearts and missed by all those who?s lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be meaningful.