Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
Vogel, David William

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Joanne Vogel (nee Cognac); dear father of Luke Vogel, Anne (Brian) Roberts, Andrew and the late Kathleen Vogel; dear grandfather of Joseph and Kathleen Roberts; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Vogel was a longtime member of St. Gabriel Parish and a former director and teacher of RCIA.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, March 16, 9:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The or the National Association for Down Syndrome appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
