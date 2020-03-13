|
Vogel, David William
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Joanne Vogel (nee Cognac); dear father of Luke Vogel, Anne (Brian) Roberts, Andrew and the late Kathleen Vogel; dear grandfather of Joseph and Kathleen Roberts; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Vogel was a longtime member of St. Gabriel Parish and a former director and teacher of RCIA.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, March 16, 9:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The or the National Association for Down Syndrome appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020