Dawn Kathleen Walke

Dawn Kathleen Walke Obituary
Walke, Dawn Kathleen (nee Kunkle), passed away, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 69. Loving wife of Jerry Walke; dear mother of Bill (Melissa) Walke and Kathleen (Ron) Norris; proud grandmother of BillyAnn, Taylor, Dalton, Austin, Trevor, Zoey and Logan; sister of David (LeeAnn) Kunkle, sister-in-law, step-sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missouri State USBC AssociationYouth P.O. Box 487 Holts Summit, MO 65043. Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
