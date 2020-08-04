Steinkuehler, Dawn Marie

Our beloved Marie was taken from us too soon on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Brad Steinkuehler; dear mother of Hayden Steinkuehler; dearest daughter of Randy and Diane Terrell; dear daughter-in-law of John and Dona Steinkuehler; dear sister of Cherie (Mark) Tueth, Charlie (Kelly) Terrell and Joseph Kautzman; our dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 7, 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Marie Terrell and Brad and Hayden Steinkuehler GoFundMe or St. Louis Children's Hospital appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.