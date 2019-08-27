Wagner, Dawn

Dawn Wagner passed away

peacefully, with family, on

August 19, 2019 after a brave

battle with cancer. She was born

Dawn Renee Twesme on January

10, 1958 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Dawn was loved and cherished

by the love of her life Tom

Arens for 24 years.

Dawn is survived by Tom, her

mother Dorothy Twesme, father

Duane Twesme, sister Lori

(Dean) Zierten and brothers

Scott (Diane) Twesme, Dwight

(Michele Breheim) Twesme and Gregg Twesme and sister-in-law

Lynda Twesme. Dawn was preceded in death by her brother

Lance Twesme. She is also survived by many nieces

and nephews.

Dawn grew up in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated there from

Park High School.

Dawn's passion was art and she was very accomplished at oil

painting and pencil drawing. She won multiple awards with her

artwork. She also loved being outdoors and enjoyed plein air

painting, hiking, biking and gardening.

Dawn will be sorely missed by family and friends and will be

forever in our hearts.

Special thanks to the Mercy Hospice Staff for their help and

support.

A memorial service will not be held per Dawn's wishes.