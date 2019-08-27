Wagner, Dawn
Dawn Wagner passed away
peacefully, with family, on
August 19, 2019 after a brave
battle with cancer. She was born
Dawn Renee Twesme on January
10, 1958 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Dawn was loved and cherished
by the love of her life Tom
Arens for 24 years.
Dawn is survived by Tom, her
mother Dorothy Twesme, father
Duane Twesme, sister Lori
(Dean) Zierten and brothers
Scott (Diane) Twesme, Dwight
(Michele Breheim) Twesme and Gregg Twesme and sister-in-law
Lynda Twesme. Dawn was preceded in death by her brother
Lance Twesme. She is also survived by many nieces
and nephews.
Dawn grew up in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated there from
Park High School.
Dawn's passion was art and she was very accomplished at oil
painting and pencil drawing. She won multiple awards with her
artwork. She also loved being outdoors and enjoyed plein air
painting, hiking, biking and gardening.
Dawn will be sorely missed by family and friends and will be
forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to the Mercy Hospice Staff for their help and
support.
A memorial service will not be held per Dawn's wishes.