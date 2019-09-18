Sister De Montfort Berchtold S.S.N.D.

Service Information
Notre Dame Motherhouse Chapel
320 East Ripa Ave.
Lemay, MO 63125
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Sarah Community
12284 Depaul Dr
Bridgeton, MO
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Sarah Community
12284 Depaul Dr
Bridgeton, MO
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Theresa Center Motherhouse Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave
St. Louis, MO
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Theresa Center Motherhouse Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave
St. Louis, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:15 AM
Theresa Center Motherhouse Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Berchtold S.S.N.D., Sister De Montfort

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved sister of Leo Berchtold of Rathdrum, ID; dear sister-in-law of Jim Knoke of Champagne, IL; our dear relative, friend and Sister in religious life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community, 12284 Depaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30, then taken to the Theresa Center (Motherhouse Chapel) 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 for visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse Chapel) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 appreciated. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
