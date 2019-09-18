Berchtold S.S.N.D., Sister De Montfort

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved sister of Leo Berchtold of Rathdrum, ID; dear sister-in-law of Jim Knoke of Champagne, IL; our dear relative, friend and Sister in religious life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community, 12284 Depaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30, then taken to the Theresa Center (Motherhouse Chapel) 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 for visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse Chapel) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 appreciated. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE.