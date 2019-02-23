LaBrot, Deane M. Dee age 47, of Washington, MO. February 20, 2019. Dear daughter of Carol (nee Hahn) (husband Walter) Ruessler, and the late Gerald LaBrot, dear mother of Sierra (Brandon) Lindner, dear grandmother of Luna English, dear spouse of John Sparks. Services: Visitation 2 - 6 p.m. Sunday with funeral services 11 a.m. Monday at VINYARD's, Pevely, MO. For more see www.vinyardfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019