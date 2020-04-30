Lee, Deanna L. Deanna L. Lee (Hayes), age 48, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home in High Ridge, Missouri after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born May 27, 1971 in Saint Louis, MO to Doris and Louis Hayes. Deanna was the longtime owner/operator of Broadway Glass in St. Louis, MO, a profession where very few women excel or are even employed. She was known by her customers as being everyone's friend or family, because she made people feel so comfortable with her loving and vivacious personality. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Deanna is preceded in death by her father, Louis Hayes. She is survived by her mother, Doris Hayes; sister, Veronica Meyer; husband, Jerry; a brother, Mike (Brenda) Hayes; four children, Blake, Brett, Brian, and Brooke; a dear aunt, Tina (Bob) Best, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled following the conclusion of the COVID-19 Stay at Home Order.

