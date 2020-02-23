St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Deborah A. Kapp

Deborah A. Kapp Obituary

Kapp, Deborah A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of Paul and the late Jo Ann Kapp; dear sister of Michael and Timothy (Maura) Kapp and Susan (Sid) Hastings; dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, February 26, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Rainbow Village or St. Louis ARC appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
