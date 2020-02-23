|
Kapp, Deborah A.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of Paul and the late Jo Ann Kapp; dear sister of Michael and Timothy (Maura) Kapp and Susan (Sid) Hastings; dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, February 26, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Rainbow Village or St. Louis ARC appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020