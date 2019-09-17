St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church,
4220 Ripa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Modesto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Modesto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Modesto Obituary

Modesto, Deborah Ann

(nee Hawksley), Sunday, September 15, 2019. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of John D. Modesto; dear mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (Jennifer) Modesto and Adam Modesto (fiance' Jessica Lanham); dear grandmother of Joseph and Vivienne Modesto; dear sister of Michael (Helen) Hawksley, Craig Hawksley (Terri Williams) and Tia Hawksley; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Procession from Kutis Affton Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. to St. Mark's Catholic Church, 4220 Ripa for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to or American Diabetes Association appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now