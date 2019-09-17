|
Modesto, Deborah Ann
(nee Hawksley), Sunday, September 15, 2019. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of John D. Modesto; dear mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (Jennifer) Modesto and Adam Modesto (fiance' Jessica Lanham); dear grandmother of Joseph and Vivienne Modesto; dear sister of Michael (Helen) Hawksley, Craig Hawksley (Terri Williams) and Tia Hawksley; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Procession from Kutis Affton Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. to St. Mark's Catholic Church, 4220 Ripa for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to or American Diabetes Association appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019