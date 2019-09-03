|
|
Bagy, Deborah Dowler
On Saturday, August 31st, 2019 after a long battle with Lymphoma, Debbie joined the Lord peacefully surrounded by her entire family in her home. She is survived by sons Rick (Julia), Andrew (Brittany), Adam (Jesus) and husband Rick, grandchildren Lydia, Jack, Collin, Isabella, Grace and Hannah and her sister Susan Hanley.
Debbie was a very active mother that grew up in Collinsville, IL and graduated from St. Louis University after having children. The #1 thing in her life were her boys and grandchildren. She was a cub scout leader, active in church and school, and assistant boy scout leader guiding all three sons to become Eagle Scouts. She was also the co-founder of the Lutheran South High School Ice Hockey team, a master gardener, visited the gym on a daily basis, was a board member and volunteer at the Lemay Child & Family Center, and her love of travel took her all around the world.
Services: A memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from Noon until a service at 4:00 p.m. in the Kutis Chapel. After the service all friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at Sunset Country Club.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019