Long, Deborah

died peacefully on August 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Deborah is survived by her husband Randy Choat, children Michael Coon and Stephanie Curley, and seven siblings.

Deborah was a dentist in St. Louis (Dr. Deborah L. Coon, DMD) for more than 35 years, earning her Doctorate from SIU-Edwardsville. She was passionate about creating community and building relationships with her patients, from her first practice in University City to her latest location in Glendale. Deborah volunteered at Sweet Babies, and enjoyed golf, traveling, and walks with her two dogs. She was a devoted wife, incredible mother, caring aunt, and wonderful friend.

Services: A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Girls in the Know or Sweet Babies, and to share memories with the family, please email: [email protected]