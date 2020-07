Owens, Deborah M.

(nee Baker)- Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Beloved mother of Jason (Jennifer), Kevin (Jennelle) and Ryan Owens; dearest grandmother of Kaleb and Alicia; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 12 Noon until memorial service at 2:00 p.m. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois.