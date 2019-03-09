Leonard, Deborah Meyls Deborah Meyls Leonard, died Saturday, February 16, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of 63 years of Eddie F. Leonard, Jr. Dearest mother of Edward F. lll (Sheila), Randall B (Ann), Jennie Bick. Loving grandmother Nanny to Christi, Tim (Bridget), Kyle (Brigida), Quade and Tommy. Great-grandmother to Kylina, Nessa, and Nolan. Services: Memorial service to be held on March 15 at 11:00 am. Visitation prior at 10:00 a.m. at St Martin's Episcopal Church, 15764 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to St. Martin's Church or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019