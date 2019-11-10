|
Boswell, Deborah S.
(nee Heier), passed away on Nov. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Clifford "Bud" Boswell; step-mother of Sharon (Gabby) Cano, step-grandmother of Adam Cano; sister of Rhonda (Larry) Schubel; sister-in-law of Tony, Kathy and Susan.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wed., Nov. 13, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to The Diabetes or Kidney Foundations appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019