Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Deborah S. Boswell

Deborah S. Boswell

Boswell, Deborah S.

(nee Heier), passed away on Nov. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Clifford "Bud" Boswell; step-mother of Sharon (Gabby) Cano, step-grandmother of Adam Cano; sister of Rhonda (Larry) Schubel; sister-in-law of Tony, Kathy and Susan.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wed., Nov. 13, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to The Diabetes or Kidney Foundations appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
