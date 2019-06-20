Terry, Deborah Deborah Lynn (Emison) Terry, of St. Louis, passed away June 14. Debbie was born Sept. 18, 1953 to Joe and Norma Emison. She attended U. City High, was a 1972 graduate of McCluer North, and spent over 30 years working for SSM Health. She loved her family, the Cardinals, and the Beatles, and she was the fiercest, kindest and most loving wife and mother imaginable. She leaves behind her husband and highschool sweetheart of 48 years, Daniel; her four children, Matthew, Laura, Samuel, and Andrew; and her granddaughter Grace. In her memory, contributions may be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019