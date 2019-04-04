Debra Ann Segal Tatkow

Tatkow, Debra Ann Segal Beloved mother and mother-inlaw of Michael (Jillian), Andrew, and Janice Tatkow, grandmother of Daniel and Rachel Smiley and Andrea Tatkow, passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 85. Services: As per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to The Animal Protective Association of Missouri, The Jewish Federation of St. Louis, or Planned Parenthood.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
