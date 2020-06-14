Debra E. Freed
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Freed, Debra E.

of Webster Groves, MO passed away Thurs., June 11, 2020 at her home with the love of her life, Susan Penrose, and their pets by her side.

Born Oct. 10, 1965 in Philadelphia, PA, she and Susan spent the last 25 years together and were married in Santa Fe, NM Nov. 1, 2013.

Also surviving her are: her mother, Pauline Freed and her sister, Valerie Brown (Greg), all of Durham, NC and her brother, Jeffrey Freed of Victoria, BC. She made Susan's family her own and they embraced her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Freed.

Debra was employed by BJC Healthcare. She loved her pets. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Santa Fe, and music and concerts. Most of all, she treasured time with her family and friends.

Services: A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held at a later date. It was Debra's hope that those who wish to honor her memory contribute to petpeaceofmind. org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved