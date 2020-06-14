Freed, Debra E.

of Webster Groves, MO passed away Thurs., June 11, 2020 at her home with the love of her life, Susan Penrose, and their pets by her side.

Born Oct. 10, 1965 in Philadelphia, PA, she and Susan spent the last 25 years together and were married in Santa Fe, NM Nov. 1, 2013.

Also surviving her are: her mother, Pauline Freed and her sister, Valerie Brown (Greg), all of Durham, NC and her brother, Jeffrey Freed of Victoria, BC. She made Susan's family her own and they embraced her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Freed.

Debra was employed by BJC Healthcare. She loved her pets. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Santa Fe, and music and concerts. Most of all, she treasured time with her family and friends.

Services: A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held at a later date. It was Debra's hope that those who wish to honor her memory contribute to petpeaceofmind. org