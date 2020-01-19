Calhoun, Debra Pritchard

baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on January 16, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Calhoun, Sr.; dear mother of Thomas (Emily) Jr., Erin (Douglas) Meckfessel and Mary Calhoun; dear "DeeDee" to Desmond Dennis, Henrik, Felix, Josephine, and Juliette; dear daughter to the late Richard and Wanda Pritchard; dear sister of Pamela and half-sister, Penelope; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Always on the move, Debi enjoyed playing golf, tennis, gardening, playing Mah-jongg and traveling internationally with Tom, but nothing beat time spent with her family. Debi was an avid Cardinal fan as well as a proud "One Share" owner of the Green Bay Packers. GO PACK GO!

Services: Friends may greet the family on Monday, January 27 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 63131, from 10:00 am until time of funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorials to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com