Service Information
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63132
(314)-994-3322
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church
401 S. Lindbergh Blvd
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church
Obituary
Calhoun, Debra Pritchard

baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on January 16, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Calhoun, Sr.; dear mother of Thomas (Emily) Jr., Erin (Douglas) Meckfessel and Mary Calhoun; dear "DeeDee" to Desmond Dennis, Henrik, Felix, Josephine, and Juliette; dear daughter to the late Richard and Wanda Pritchard; dear sister of Pamela and half-sister, Penelope; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Always on the move, Debi enjoyed playing golf, tennis, gardening, playing Mah-jongg and traveling internationally with Tom, but nothing beat time spent with her family. Debi was an avid Cardinal fan as well as a proud "One Share" owner of the Green Bay Packers. GO PACK GO!

Services: Friends may greet the family on Monday, January 27 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 63131, from 10:00 am until time of funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorials to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 994-3322
