Lienemann, Debra S.

(nee Schrader) Asleep in Jesus on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Dean Lienemann; dear daughter of Jean E. Schrader and the late Allen D. Schrader; loving mother of Jennifer Tanner; dear stepmother of Anthony (Gennie) and Krista Lienemann; loving sister of Sandra J. Schott and Robert A. Schrader (Karen); dear stepgrandmother, aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Service Thursday, February 13, 10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 10701 St. Cosmas Ln., St. Ann. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Charles. Memorials may be given to the or Hope Lutheran Church. www.colliersfuneralhome.com