Wegescheide, Dee Odelia (nee Hassel), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved mother of Debbie (Roger) Holterman, Joe (Lisa) Wegescheide, Karen Wegescheide, Cathy (Gerry) West, Alva Roberts, and the late Mary Beth Wegescheide. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother, and great greatgrandmother. Dear sister of Cecelia Peterson and Camellia Bealler. Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019