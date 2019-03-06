Jewell, Delbert Earl Webster Groves resident, retired Colonel Missouri Air National Guard died March 4th, 2019. He was 96. He served throughout WWII as a US Navy Yeoman, in the Atlantic and Pacific and in Pearl Harbor in the War Plans Section in Admiral Nimitz' headquarters. Colonel Jewell was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. His final assignment was Director of Operations in the 157th Tactical Control Group at Jefferson Barracks, having supervision over organizations in Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri. After 34 years of military service, he was awarded the U.S. Air Force and Missouri Meritorious Service Awards. Predeceased by beloved wife of 73 years, Dorothy L. Jewell (nee Long) and son Stephen. Beloved father of Sherry Tompkins, Edward Jewell, Gary (Caryl) Jewell, and Mary (Mark) Wiley. Grandfather to 10, great-grandfather to 6, beloved uncle to many. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019