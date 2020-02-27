|
|
Metheny, Delbert J.
of Ballwin, MO, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after a long illness.
Del is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Dr. Norma (Milligan) Metheny, his daughter Diana (Stephen) Ott, and son Michael (Melissa) Metheny. He was the proud and adoring Grandpa of Katie (Josh) Bradley, Mitch Metheny and Olivia Metheny. Dear brother-in-law of Gene (Lynda) Milligan and Jean (the late Rondal) Metheny, beloved uncle, neighbor and friend. Loving "dog dad" of Penny, Gus and Molly, all three of whom we know must be very glad to see him.
Delbert was born on January 28, 1933, and grew up in Anadarko, Oklahoma as the middle of seven siblings, all of whom preceded him in death. The first in his family to attend college and always a proud "Okie," Del was a graduate of University of Oklahoma and Washington University. He was also a lifelong Sooners Football fan and a proud veteran of the Korean War, when he served with the 10th Airborne Ranger Company. While his health permitted, he was an avid runner, and was especially proud of having completed the Boston Marathon in 1979. He and Norma would have had their 60th wedding anniversary on March 26.
The family wants to express the deepest gratitude to the staff at Meramec Bluffs for their exemplary care for Del over the last year of his life, as well as their constant kindness to all of us. The past few years would not have been the same without the loving patience of Jayne Hoelscher, whose care for Del made all of our lives easier. We are grateful for all of these wonderful people in Del's life, and in ours as well.
Services: Memorial Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to the Missouri Humane Society or a . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020