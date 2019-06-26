Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert Lee Dace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dace, Delbert Lee on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved father of Dawn (Peter) Ouchi, and the late Daniel (Maureen) Dace; dear grandfather of Connor and Ryann Ouchi, Benjamin and Katie Dace; dear friend of Dona Turpin; our dear brother, cousin and friend. Del was an artist, educator and administrator, author of professional material, businessman and world traveler. He created works of art, murals and theatrical scenery. His drawing, Remnants, is in the permanent collection of the St. Louis Art Museum. Del was born in St. Louis on Nov. 25, 1935 and grew up in Old North St. Louis. He was educated in the City of St. Louis Public Schools, graduating in 1954 from Hadley Technical High School as a commercial art major. He earned a B.S. in Education degree from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. After graduating in 1960, he served six months active duty in the U.S. Army and was an active reservist for an additional fiveand-a-half years. In 1970, he received an M.S. in Education at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, and in 1973, he earned a Ph.D. in Curriculum Development from St. Louis University. For 30 years, Del served in the Ladue School District as art instructor, high school art department chairman and coordinator of visual arts (K-12). He finalized his career as director of the arts. In 1984, Del served as president of the Missouri Art Education Association and was honored as its Art Educator/Administrator of the Year. Also that year, he was named the Distinguished Art Educator in the Nation by the National Art Education Association. Del worked at the Municipal Opera of St. Louis for 38 summers, starting out in 1950 as the first scene shop paint boy. He then became the first apprentice scenic artist and progressed to master scenic artist and design coordinator. He was honored as a distinguished 50-year member of the United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829. After retiring from Ladue Schools in 1992, Del moved to Dothan, Ala., where he founded and operated the Arts Center of Dothan, a frame shop and art gallery, for 20 years. He was also an adjunct professor at the Troy University College of Arts & Sciences on the Dothan and Troy, Ala. campuses. In 1999, Del received the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award from the College of Arts & Sciences, Dothan campus. In 2013, Del returned to St. Louis to be near family. He was a former member of Third Baptist Church at Grand and Washington, and he was a current member of St. Paul's Evangelical Free Church, Creve Coeur, MO, where he served as an usher. He was also a trained Stephen Minister, lending a sympathetic ear to those in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: A celebration of Del's life to be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Free Church, 9801 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a visitation and light refreshments. Memorials to the St. Louis Art Museum or the appreciated.









