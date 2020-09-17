1/1
Delbert Raymond "Del" Schwent
Schwent, Delbert "Del" Raymond

80, of O'Fallon, MO, on September 14, 2020 passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Del was born on September 17, 1939 in New Offenburg, MO to Raymond and Elvira (nee Aubuchon) Schwent. He was the middle child between his sisters Junie (late Jim) Harter and Millie (Bill) Boschert.

Del served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1960 and then went on to complete a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri- Rolla. He met and married his hometown love Clarita Jokerst after graduation. Del worked for nearly 40 years on aerospace navigation systems at McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing.

Del enjoyed the technical challenges of his profession, loved deer hunting, and was always a country boy at heart. He was a lifetime Cardinal fan. A proud veteran. And known for his wit, storytelling, and memorable sayings.

The foundation of his life were faith and family. He was always there to offer his unwavering guidance and support (and opinions) to his children, family and friends. He had an engaging smile and likeable personality that was hard to forget.

Del is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Clarita. He was the cherished father of the late Mary Schwent, Catherine (Themos) Dassopoulos, Stephen (Bridget nee Farley) Schwent, Sandra (Neil) Eisenberger, Melissa (Ted) Howle, and Jennifer (Bruce) Manning and the treasured Papa of Ryan, Colin, Gretchen, Elli, Alexandra, Harry, Max, Audrey, Savannah, Bruce, and Ray.

Services: A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Catholic Church in O'Fallon, MO (Big Church). MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be at Del's family parish of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church at 2:00 pm in Weingarten, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be planned post-Covid 2021.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, and Autism Speaks. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com Immaculate Conception Parish follows the Archdiocese guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks while in the church.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
