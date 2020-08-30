Moredock, Delena Dunlop

Delena Moredock, 85, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. Formerly of Grosse Ile, MI. Preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Ted Dunlop. Delena is survived by her husband, Edward, son Daniel (Melanie), grandchildren Ries, Rachel, Trenton, and Emily; son David, grandchildren Abigail and Benjamin. She is also survived by her brother John Dunlop (Karen) and many other loving family members and friends. Delena worked for Monsanto in Trenton, MI where she met the love of her life, Edward. Delena had many fond memories of childhood on Grosse Ile and will be buried in the Memorial Garden at Saint James Episcopal Church on Grosse Ile.