Taylor, Della B.

passed July 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents John Samuel Holman and Della Morris Holman, and her husband Pierce Taylor. Survivors includes host of nieces and nephews.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday from 10-11 at Valhalla Chapel of Memories, with funeral ceremony to follow at 11:00. Entombment private.

www.valhallafunerals.net