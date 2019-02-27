Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Della Marie Waldram. View Sign

Waldram, Della Marie Della M. Waldram peacefully passed away at her home on February 24, 2019. Della was born in Sedalia, Missouri, to Charles H. and Mary Elizabeth Allen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Waldram. She will be missed by her cousins, Beverly Marsden, Marsha Feig, Terrance Feig (Carol), Anne Cassady (Joe), Stephen Franklin, Julia Connor (Paul), and Angela Reese (Gary) and many friends whose lives she has touched in her 96 years. Della was raised in Jefferson City, Missouri. She worked for Camp Fire USA for 40 years before retiring in 1991. Della has lived in Chesterfield for the past 18 years where she has been an active member of Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, Chesterfield, Missouri. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Road, Chesterfield, MO on Wednesday, March 13th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Fire USA, Wesley Fund, Kingswood Manor, Kansas City, MO or Bonhomme Presbyterian Church.

