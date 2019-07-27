Thompson, Delores Black 79, formerly of St. Peters, MO, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Watkinsville, GA. Born in Lesterville, MO, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Emma Merrill Black. In 2001, Mrs. Thompson retired from the Riverview Gardens School District in St. Louis, MO. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Chris and Gary Burr of Bishop, GA; six grandchildren: and three great granddaughters. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Presbyterian Church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 27, 2019