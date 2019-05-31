Brown, Delores (née Fuchs), passed away Friday, May 24th . Beloved wife for 63 years of Harold (Bob) Brown. Most loving mother of Robert (Peggy) Brown, Marty Brown, Robin ( Hoyt) McPherson; dearest grandmother of Zac Brown, Jeffrey ( Sarah) Brown and Becky Brown; loving great-grandmother of Justin Brown and Claire Brown; sister of Edward (Marge) Fuchs; sister-in-law of Eva Butenhoff. Many family and friends, Delores was preceded in death by her parents Thomas A. Fuchs and Marcella M. Fuchs, her brothers Eugene Fuchs and Robert Butenhoff, and sister Virginia Shuman. Delores worked for Schnucks Supermarkets for over 28 years from which she retired. She was a dedicated employee, who truly enjoyed her job. Her fellow employees became dear friends as did so many of her costumers. She enjoyed being around people. She knew no strangers. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, June 2, 10:00 a.m. until service at 3 p.m. Interment Mount Cemetery (Cuba, MO). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or any pet shelter of your choice. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary