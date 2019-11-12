Wirgau, Delores D.
Delores Dorothy Schollmeyer was born September 23, 1934 in St. Louis, MO to Arthur and Minnie Schollmeyer. She grew up and attended high school in St Louis. Upon graduation, she enrolled at Concordia University - River Forest in Chicago preparing to become a teacher. It was there that she met and married Otto Richard Wirgau on July 28, 1956.
Her teaching career took her from Wentzville, MO to Fort Wayne, IN and continued until they moved to the Minnesota where their son, Otto Richard (Rick) Wirgau, Jr, was born. While living in Minnesota, Delores began foster care for infants awaiting adoption. Over the years, 36 infants spent their first few months of life being nurtured by Delores. She also completed her Masters Degree at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Delores eventually went back to classroom teaching and became a district reading specialist in Forest Lake, MN where she worked until 1989 when she and Otto moved to Hong Kong International School (HKIS). While there, Delores was a reading specialist helping young students improve their skills and find their voice. She and Otto remained at HKIS until China regained control in 1997. She considered herself a citizen of the world.
Returning to the US, Delores worked in business for a while, and then, she and Otto retired in Florida where she found great friendships in P.E.O. Int'l. Her heart, however, was always in St. Louis and she returned there with Otto to Meramec Bluffs Senior Living Community where she had many friends.
She died at Meramec Bluffs on November 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband (Otto), her son (Rick), her sister (Alice Ann Gray), brother-in-law (John Gray), several nieces and nephews, countless friends around the world.
Memorial gifts are suggested to (doctorswithoutborders.org), or to the . No flowers please.
Services: Memorial service on Sat, Nov 16th at 11am in the Meramec Bluffs Chapel, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr, Ballwin, MO. 63021
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019