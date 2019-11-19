Ettlinger, Delores

November 16, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Ettlinger; dear mother and mother-in-law of Pam (Barry) Siegfried, Nancy (Ken) Neiman and Carl (Melissa) Ettlinger; loving grandmother of Cheryl (Jim) Vanosdall, Laura Neiman, Jason (Winnie Jeng) Siegfried, Ben Ettlinger and Sam Ettlinger; loving great-grandmother of Ethan and Conner Vanosdall; dear sister and sister-in-law of Marlene (Norman) Carl, the late Sandy (Jeanne Burns) Ketcher, Libbie (Manfred) Katz and the late Ann (Lou) Rifkin; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, November 20, 10:30 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, Kopolow Building, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 or to the .

