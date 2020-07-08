1/
Delores H. Koeb
Koeb, Delores H.

(nee Frank), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roland A.R. Koeb Sr.; loving mother of David (Tina) Koeb, Debra (Lance) Wilkins, Edward (Marcie) Koeb, Karl (Jennifer) Koeb and the late Roland Koeb Jr.; our adoring grandmother; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, July 13 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (3014 Oregon Ave. 63118) on Tuesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
