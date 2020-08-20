Boehme, Delores I.

(nee Mertz), asleep in Jesus, Monday, August 17, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Edwin T. Boehme. Beloved mother of Susan (Michael) McGinnis and John Boehme. Grandmother of Megan McGinnis and Lauren Boehme. Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ellisville. If desired, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Cemetery Association or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday 4-8 p.m. and at the church, Saturday 1 p.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.