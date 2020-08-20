1/
Delores I. Boehme
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Boehme, Delores I.

(nee Mertz), asleep in Jesus, Monday, August 17, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Edwin T. Boehme. Beloved mother of Susan (Michael) McGinnis and John Boehme. Grandmother of Megan McGinnis and Lauren Boehme. Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ellisville. If desired, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Cemetery Association or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday 4-8 p.m. and at the church, Saturday 1 p.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved