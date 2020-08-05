Fadler, Delores M.

Asleep in Jesus Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to Carl Fadler; loving mother of Susan (Brian) Praechter; dear grandmother of Sarah Praechter. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Delores worked for over 35 years at the Lindbergh School cafeteria.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 7, 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ascension Lutheran Church or Michael J. Fox Foundation. Visitation Thursday 5-7 p.m.