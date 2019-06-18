St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Delores Shapiro

Delores Shapiro Obituary
Shapiro, Delores (nee Herman) on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Shapiro; loving mother of Maureen (Stephen) Bahn, Mindy Shapiro, Rick (Sheri) Shapiro and Joel (Anne) Shapiro; cherished Grammy of Stephanie (Ken), Ryan, Michael, Kevin (Tess), Tory (Brian), Kyle (Taylor), Nick, Caitlin (Joe), Ricky, Ellery (Peter), Nathan (CeCe) and Brett; great-grandmother of London, Wynston, Emerson, Olivia, Steven, Kendall, Reese, Lucas, Harrison, Sydney, Eliza, Caroline, Charlotte and Miriam; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, June 20, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The greatly appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
