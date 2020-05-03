Deloris Pellarin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deloris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pellarin, Deloris Deloris Pellarin (nee Vonderheid), June 27, 1919 passed away peacefully April 28, 2020. Wife of the late Gino Pellarin. She is survived by her children Joan (Robert) Sambolin, Jean Corse, June Pellarin, Mary Jane (Steve) Palmer, Julie (Oren) Albrecht, John (Cathy) Pellarin, JoAnn Pellarin, dear Grandmother of 13, Great Grandmother of 5, dear friend to Ailene. Her loving and caring spirit will live on and she will be missed by many generations. See BoppChapel.com for full obit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved