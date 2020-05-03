Pellarin, Deloris Deloris Pellarin (nee Vonderheid), June 27, 1919 passed away peacefully April 28, 2020. Wife of the late Gino Pellarin. She is survived by her children Joan (Robert) Sambolin, Jean Corse, June Pellarin, Mary Jane (Steve) Palmer, Julie (Oren) Albrecht, John (Cathy) Pellarin, JoAnn Pellarin, dear Grandmother of 13, Great Grandmother of 5, dear friend to Ailene. Her loving and caring spirit will live on and she will be missed by many generations. See BoppChapel.com for full obit.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.