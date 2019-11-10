Marmigas, Dena

Dear daughter of the late Christos and Panayta Marmigas; dear sister of Mary (John) Volas and the late Nick Marmigas; dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service Tuesday, November 12th, 10:00 am at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63108. Interment at St. Matthew Cemetery. Visitation Monday, November 11th from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. If desired, donations in Dena's name may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Facility Improvement Fund. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com