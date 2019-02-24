McGrath, Denis Michael Sat., Feb. 22, 2019. Dear husband of Alison McGrath (nee Hummelsheim); dear father of Kellye (Josh) Flores and Kevin McGrath; dear grandfather of Luna, Aurora, Asher and Amari; dear brother of T. Patrick McGrath; dear nephew of aunt Marilynn; dear cousin to the Hattersley's, Praters' and Gerhart's; friend to many. He will be missed by his friends at work. Services: Private Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019