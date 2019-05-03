|
Kartye, Denise Claire (nee LaForge) passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 45 years to Peter F. Kartye; loving mother of James (Susan) Elliott; dearest grandmother of Jennifer and Jordan Elliott; dear aunt of Steven and Jerry (Bernie) Mosstti Jaqueline (Armand) Bosso, Joseph and Michael Kartye; great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, May 6, 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Private interment at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 3 to May 5, 2019